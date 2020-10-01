Maharashtra stays plan to include Maratha community under EWS reservation

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:29 IST

The Maharashtra government has stayed its decision of including the Maratha community in the economically weaker section (EWS) reservation for government jobs and education after a strong opposition from organisations representing the community. However, the state cabinet has decided to extend other social and economic benefits through ongoing schemes meant for the community.

After a three-judge bench of the Apex court stayed the reservation to Marathas in jobs and education for 2020-21 on September 9, the state government last week decided to extend the EWS reservation to the community. The organisations representing Marathas turned down the proposal to accommodate them in the 10% reservation meant for the economically weaker section from the open category.

Marathas were granted reservations of 12% and 13% in employment and admissions, respectively, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

“The community is divided over the decision [to include it under EWS quota], as a section feels that it will weaken the legal battle. In response to the concerns raised, we have kept our decision pending till further court order. Other schemes meant for the community will continue to be in operation. We have also directed the authorities to expedite the process of issuing certificates to community members under SEBC Act,” said Ashok Chavan, public works department minister and head of the cabinet sub-committee dealing with the reservation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday regarding the issue and said saying that Marathas had decided not to go for EWS quota as it may go against the legal battle in the apex court.

The state government has now decided to issue a notification allowing Marathas to continue to take benefits of scholarships, funding for the entrepreneur projects, training for the civil services, funding for the hostel facilities for the students from the community.