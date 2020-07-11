e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Major fire reported at a Borivli shopping centre

Major fire reported at a Borivli shopping centre

mumbai Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A major fire was reported at Indraprastha shopping centre in Borivli West on Sunday. The fire that took place at 3.05am, escalated to a level four (major fire) by 6.16 am. No casualties were reported. The fire brigade used 14 fire engines, 143 jumbo tankers to tackle the fire.

The shopping centre is a ground and two storey structure with a basement, according to information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. While the fire occurred in the basement, smoke and heat from it spread to the ground and the first floor of the building. The fire had spread to over 90 shops inside the complex. The fire brigade had to break open a few stores with the help of a hammer and chisel, and had to use a JCB machine on other stores.

Due to the thick smoke engulfing the building, the fire brigade had to use the fire robot, and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire, and an exhaust blower to get rid of accumulated smoke. It was doused after over 11 hours of fire-fighting, at 2.45 pm on Sunday.

Chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, P Rahangdale said, “Due to modern technology and a well-trained staff we were able to tackle this massive fire.”

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In