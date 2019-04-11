Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Catch Me If You Can

While Nirav Modi spends dismal days in a UK prison, reading about the dismantling of his carefully-acquired art collection and the demolition of his weekend mansion near Mumbai by authorities, and Vijay Mallya fights tooth and nail against his imminent extradition to India and (gulp!) incarceration in India, there is no doubt that the third angle in this curious triangle, Lalit Modi, continues to lead a charmed life untouched by the long arm of the law. The bon vivant businessman and founder of one of the biggest money-making machines in modern Indian history, the IPL, has been jetting around to some most exotic destinations, staying at its most luxurious hotels and generally leading the life of the uber-sybarite that he is. And what’s more, he is doing this while cocking a snook at his detractors by posting regular updates of his days of wine and roses.

This week saw the voluptuary claiming to enjoy the cherry blossom season in Japan. And, whereas, there were the mandatory photographs of the beautiful annual flowering of the trees and the rock gardens of Kyoto, this photoshopped image of Lalit Modi with three well-endowed sumo wrestlers (‘My new bodyguards in Tokyo’, he’d posted with characteristic insouciance ) caught our attention. In it, the fugitive strikes a pose, straight out of a Hindi blockbuster, looking every inch a Don.

What was that about, ‘Don Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hain..?’

Inclusivity And Growth

Jaspreet Chandok (second from left in back row) along with his team.

“We have led the conversation in integrating the craft sector, launched major sustainability initiatives and looked at fashion through the prism of culture, not shying away from size and gender-related conversations,” said Jaspreet Chandok – vice president and fashion head of IMG Reliance – when we bumped in to him over the weekend. Chandok, who was recognised as one of GQ’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians last year, is believed to be one of the most powerful men in India’s burgeoning fashion industry, having spearheaded the recent launch of the group’s online content portal that has tied up with successful women like Anita Dongre, Anupama Chopra and Anita Lal. “One of the highlights for me has been to create a view that fashion isn’t necessarily exclusive, but can be inclusive,” he said, adding, “We feel that broadening the ambit of fashion through inclusivity will only enhance the business of designers in the long term.” Chandok, who spent almost a decade as a senior executive with the ITC conglomerate, will complete his third year in charge of the fashion powerhouse that owns properties like Fashion Week. But, he feels it’s time for him to take a step back. “The team has developed quite strongly over the past three years and it is time for them to step into greater leadership roles,” he signs off, adding, “So I prefer to be invisible and the man behind the scenes.” As for what he does to keep his balance in fashion’s fickle world, he says, “Most of my focus beyond my work is my family – my wife Sajal and daughter Aryana.”

Tweet Talk

Artisanal Collection

Mahesh Jethmalani and Haseena Jethmalani ( HT Photo )

“The collection is a simple, pretty line where the fabric does the talking. We decided to concentrate on design and dramatic detailing without using any embroidery,” says Haseena Jethmalani – designer and wife to high-profile Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh (Tony) Jethmalani, and mother to their three children – about the launch of her new line called Marigold House today, in partnership with fellow designer Ayesha Chinai. Featuring linen ensembles and even saris that have been woven in the south (to support women who work on the loom), the appliqué work is said to have been tirelessly done in Ahmedabad by talented artisans, with the dyeing of the fabric undertaken by some of the most skilled in their field. This is not the glamorous Jethmalani’s first foray into fashion. A decade ago, she’d partnered in a boutique with a friend, but had taken a sabbatical from it five years ago, most likely to focus on her children. But the designing bug hadn’t left the fashionista, often referred to as one of the city’s most stylish. “It sort of lingered…the desire to design and create and it comes naturally to me, so the Marigold House was very organically born!” she says. Partnering with Chinai seemed the natural road to tread, as the two had worked together after college. “It has been a seamless process, as we understand each other’s strengths,” she says. As for her legal eagle husband, son of the legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani, she says: “Tony’s good! Loving Delhi and he is now completely obsessed with the upcoming general elections”.

