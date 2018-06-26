Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Fred Flintstone meets the Hulk

Bollywood director Ram Madhvani. (HT File Photo)

Is there anything Master chef Gaggan Anand cannot do? The Calcutta-born, Bangkok-based chef, who holds the title of Asia’s Best restaurant four years running is said to have shot for a short film with Bollywood director Ram Madhvani. “The short film was shot outside Bangkok, and the whole shoot was completed in 10 days with a small crew. Since it was for a charitable cause, Ram and his team took on the project pro bono. Gaggan was very sporting during the shoot,” informs our source about Anand, who has previously shot for an award-winning episode of Netflix’s Chef’s Table and is said to be something of a natural in front of the camera. In the new short with Madhvani, Anand is featured as a cross between Fred Flintstone and the Incredible Hulk, dancing to Billy Joel’s popular track ‘We didn’t start the fire’. The short film made by the ‘Neerja’ director was broadcast last week to a select audience at a charitable event, and most likely, will make its way to YouTube eventually. Incidentally, there have been rumors for a while that a Bollywood film based on the life and success of Anand will be launched soon. His newest foray in front of the camera may be the start of future collaborations between the chef and director.

“It seems as if she’s trying to prove a point, na? After all, the last time around was so clandestine.” It was our usual film jasoos, commenting on the high-profile and much reported liaison between a leading Bollywood star with international credentials, and her younger American paramour, a singer-actor himself. The two had made a very public visit to India, and were then seen heading off in a PJ to Goa. The filmy jassoos who’d spent most of his life analysing the slightest nuance or change in the body language of stars, had found this newest couple’s PDA a trifle lacklustre. “Look, she’s a woman of the world and a very successful one at that, and no one has any right to judge her personal life, but even her friends in the industry are wondering if this new romance is not one of those ‘manufactured by publicists’ types — so prevalent in show business abroad,” said the filmy jassoos. “You know, how, when a star’s career is waning or requires tweaking, an orchestrated for the media affair can often set things right?” he elaborated. Perhaps, you are right, we said to the FJ, but then what accounts for his meeting her mom at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai recently? Surely that points to something more tangible?

“He met her mum, because in India, that’s how these things are done. Now, the ‘romance’ has official sanction…” winked the FJ, all-knowingly.

“The frogs’ marriage and feast is logical tradition which was necessary to balance the environment, traditionally held to please the gods.”

— Madhya Pradesh minister of state for women and child development, Lalita Yadav, on organising a wedding of two frogs at a temple in Chhattarpur, to appease the rain gods.

“And now, as it’s started raining, the frogs have begun to complain so we have to engage two divorce lawyers to have the marriage annulled.”

HARD WORK OVER GENES

Anil Nayar with his wife Jean.

We had written about erstwhile Mumbai boy, squash champ Anil Nayar’s induction into the prestigious US Squash Hall of Fame yesterday. As known, Nayar has enjoyed a sparkling career in international squash, with many in India and abroad following his unstoppable rise to the top. What did he attribute his success to — genes or hard work — we had asked the 72-year-old businessman who’d been born in Amritsar and come to Mumbai as a toddler with his family after partition. Given the different time zones, his response came in yesterday after we’d gone to press. “Squash proficiency required hundreds of hours of consistent hard work, which I received under the then professional Yusuf Khan. It’s hard work that hopefully mutates genes accordingly, and perhaps, will get transferred to my grandkids! Both my sons are good squash players too, and played for the University of Penn and Vassar College,” he said. Five years ago, Nayar sold his home textile company and decided to spend time between Miami Beach (’the best Mumbai substitute’ he says he could find), and NYC, where he consults in commercial real estate. “I come to Mumbai once a year, and usually stay at the CCI where I’ve played at the courts many times and enjoy playing and chatting with the members there,” he said.

This, and his involvement with the NGO Khelshala in Chandigarh which empowers less fortunate girls and boys through sports and education, keeps his ties to desh intact. Incidentally, Nayar took the opportunity to correct a tiny error he had made while recalling his career. “I made a mistake on the Arjuna Award Year. It is in 1969, and not 1971 that I received it,” he said.