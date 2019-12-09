Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Underwater and Out of This World

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:01 IST

“I am planning something special in a secret location in Mumbai and would love for you to be there!” read the cryptic ‘save the date’ invitation sent out by young designer Kresha Bajaj. And this Saturday night, some of the city’s glitterati turned up to Pali Hill to support her as she launched her latest fashion collection called ‘Acropora’ named after a species of coral found underwater. Guests in attendance included actors Salman Khan, Samantha Akkineni, Kabir Bedi, Dia Mirza, Priya Dutt Roncon and Ashiesh Shah, amongst others

Bajaj, whose parents Kintu and Kishore are part of Bandra’s old guard with deep ties to Bollywood (her father ‘s iconic tailoring outfit Bada Sahib has clothed the best of them, while his real estate business houses many of them and his restaurant empire which includes Hakka san and Yautcha has found appreciative patrons amongst them) has been gifted with a fine aesthetic sensibility and her latest collection is inspired by her passion and penchant for deep sea diving.

For the better part of the year she travels to picturesque locations like Lakshadweep, Maldives and Socorro islands for deep sea expeditions in which she shares her experiences and her artistic pix and posts have won her many fans. “The Acropora collection is one of the first fashion collections completely dedicated to life underwater,” informs a source. And we hear delighted guests were welcomed to the venue, the Bajaj residence by a sensory production that evoked an underwater experience followed by a fashion show where the collection was launched.

Dinner with the Khans

Saturday evening’s dinner at actor, screenwriter, producer and director Akbar Khan’s tree lined home in Juhu was a cozy affair. Khan, (the youngest of the swashbuckling Juhu Khans who had ruled the roost in Bollywood a good three decades before the Bandra Khans) and his graceful designer wife Mariam were hosting Tang Guocai Consul General of the People’s Republic of China and his delegation. Along with members of the family, including elder brother actor Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine and their daughters Farrah Khan Ali and Simone Ahuja and cousin Laila Furniturewala, we spotted many of their old friends such as Poonam Dhillon, Talat and Bina Aziz ,Nisha JamVal, Ramesh Sippy , Kiran Juneja, Sunil Alagh and visiting Bangalore socialite Leena Singh.

Akbar Khan (second from left ) with wife Mariam Khan (second from right) with guests at the dinner.

The highlight of the evening was the spicy Mughal home cooked preparations – a staple of the Khan household. We hear the Chinese delegation was eager to engage with Khan after watching his Taj Mahal - An Eternal Love Story and there are talks of collaborations on future projects.

WTSWTM:

WTS:

An artwork of an overripe banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $120,000 (£91,000) has been eaten by a separate performance artist.

Three buyers bought the limited-edition pieces of the banana art this week.

The artwork, titled Comedian, by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was on display at the international gallery Perrotin at Art Basel in Miami. But performance artist David Datuna pulled it from the wall, peeled it and devoured it on Saturday.

(Media reports yesterday)

WTM:

Come home Rahul Bose. All is forgiven.

Dana IN TOWN

Amongst Mumbai’s annual visiting migratory birds whose end of year appearance in the city adds much dash and color is English actress, singer and songwriter Dana Gillespie. The 70-year-old, who played the part of Mary Magdalene in the very first production of JCS and has over 40 albums to her credit is in town and Dana- spottings have been reported from various venues. Friday night saw her and old friend AD Singh amongst others at the Royal Bombay Yacht club for its Jazz Night, where thanks to popular demand from the packed to the rafters audience she performed a few of her memorable numbers; Saturday night saw the renowned Blues vocalist, whose annual Blues festival in Mustique is in its eighteenth year take in a performance of ‘A Night on Broadway ‘ at the Royal Opera House, where she is said to have been impressed by Mumbai’s rising vocalist Sarosh Nanavaty’s ease in rendering Whitney Houston and Madonna covers.

Dana Gillespie with AD Singh and Pratish Deshpande at the Royal Yacht Club ‘s Jazz Night

Meanwhile, we are told that the ardent Satya Sai Baba devotee has just been signed to write her memoirs. And with five decades worth of music lore in genres such as pop folk rock and the blues and trysts with the likes of David Bowie, (he wrote the song “Andy Warhol” for her and produced many of her records) insiders say it is a tome which will have many ‘ turning in their graves’.

Incidentally the last time we met Dana here, she said she was seriously contemplating acquiring a home in Mumbai.