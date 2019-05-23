Man accused of molestation files plaint against woman

The Bandra police, who recently booked a man for allegedly molesting and assaulting a 28-year-old woman and her sister, also took down a complaint against the latter, filed by the accused. According to the police, the man lodged an assault complaint against the women and said there was an altercation between them which led to the fight.

“We are inquiring the complaints from both the sides,” said an officer from Bandra police station, on condition of anonymity.

According to the police, on Monday, the woman was walking on SV Road with her sister when the man abused them and passed vulgar comments.

“When my sister questioned him, he approached her and started pulling her clothes. When I intervened, he pushed me to the ground and molested me,” the complainant said in her statement to the police.

The woman said the accused also hit her on the face after which she started bleeding.

The women then filed a complaint against the accused and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the man under sections 354, 354 (B), 323, 509 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said, on the same day, the man also registered an assault case against the complainant at Bandra police station.

