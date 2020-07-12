Man accused of raping minor daughter denied bail

mumbai

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:05 IST

A special court constituted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act rejected the bail plea of a 50-year-old man accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter. The court refused the bail even after the minor, the complainant in the case, and her mother sought to withdraw the complaint against the man.

According to Antop Hill police who arrested the accused on January 20, the man repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor between 2015 and January 2020 whenever his wife would visit their hometown.

The incident came to light after the minor narrated the ordeal to her friend, who then contacted the minor’s mother and told her about it. The minor then filed a complaint with Antop Hill police station.

The accused in his bail plea claimed the daughter had filed a false case as he had refused to permit her to go out frequently. But the prosecution objected to the plea claiming that it was not a compoundable offence and rape of a daughter was a heinous offence.

The court also considered the medical evidence collected by the police during investigation which supported contentions of rape on the minor. “The medical evidence shows direct involvement of the accused…The submission, that now the mother and the survivor want to withdraw the complaint saying the allegations are not true, is rejected,” the court observed while rejecting bail plea.