Man arrested for making threat calls to Thane mayor

The Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly making threat calls to Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde. Wasim Mullah, a resident of Mumbra, claimed that he was an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The police said he was jobless and mentally challenged.

The caller had told Shinde to stop fighting with people or else she and her family will face “dire consequences”. A police officer said, “Mullah has made similar calls to five other corporators and some police officers.”

The number from which the call was made was traced to Mumbra resident Taranumm Qureshi. “Qureshi told us that her help, Akbarali Dawri, allegedly stole her mobile few months ago. Dawri sold the phone to Mullah. He used to work as a labourer in Saudi Arabia. He does not have a job and is suffering from a chronic illness,” said a police officer.

