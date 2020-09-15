Man arrested for molesting minor at quarantine centre in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:20 IST

Mumbai police have arrested a disinfectant spraying worker (20) at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine centre in Mankhurd for allegedly molesting a minor (17), who is suffering from the contagion.

The girl has been lodged at the quarantine facility in Mankhurd after she tested Covid-19 positive on September 9.

The accused, Dipesh Salvi, visited the centre on Monday morning.

“Salvi allegedly tried to molest her and after she resisted he slapped her,” said a police officer.

Soon, the minor informed her family members, who lodged a complaint at Mankhurd police station.

Prakash Chowgule, a senior inspector at Mankhurd police station, said there were two eyewitnesses to Salvi’s alleged crime.