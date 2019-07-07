Man arrested for pelting stones at Kalyan school bus

30-year-old man was arrested for pelting stones at a school bus on Friday, injuring the caretaker. The bus was returning to Kalyan Naka after dropping students at Anjur Phata. None of the children were injured.

The accused, Junaid Ansari, had a scuffle with the school bus driver on Thursday and he attacked the bus to take revenge although the bus driver was not the same one.

The accused was riding a bike and stopped the school bus in the middle of the road and started pelting stones at it. The front windshield and the headlights of the school bus were damaged.

“After a complaint was filed on Friday, we arrested him with the help of the bike’s registration number. On Thursday, the school bus accidentally hit his bike and it was damaged. The school bus driver asked the accused to meet the bus owner and take compensation. However, the man returned the next day and pelted stones,” said Kalyan Karpe, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

Jyoti Choudhary, 35, the caretaker in the bus, was hit by a stones. “On Thursday, as we were nearing Somnagar Masjid, a biker, who was too close to the bus, got hit. There was an argument and driver asked him to meet the bus owner,” she said.

“The next day, the driver was on leave. As we reached Somnagar Masjid, the man stopped our bus by parking ahead. He then started throwing stones at the school bus,” said Choudhary.

