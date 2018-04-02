Man from Mumbai arrested for raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter

The Byculla police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter. The girl had reportedly sought help from her mother, but after receiving no help from her, she approached the police herself and filed a complaint.

The accused was produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody for five days.

According to the police, the girl had dropped out of school due to financial problems after completing her education till Class 9. She resides in Byculla with her mother, who works as a domestic helper, and her two younger brothers. Her mother married the accused in 2009, after her passed away that same year.

The accused works as a labourer on a contract basis. He allegedly raped her multiple times over the course of a year, when her mother used to go to work. When the girl approached her mother, the latter confronted the accused but was threatened with ‘dire consequences.’

“She complained to her mother thrice, but her mother was unable to help her. Following this, she ran away from home on Wednesday and approached the police on Thursday,” said a police official.

A case was registered under sections 323, 376, 377, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the protection of children from sexual offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector, Byculla police station, said, “We have arrested the accused who is the complainant’s stepfather. On Friday, he was produced in court and was remanded in police custody for five days. Further investigation is on.”