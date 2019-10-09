Train catches fire as man throws bag at overhead cables at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi station, services hit

mumbai

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:21 IST

The train services on harbour line of Central Railway were disrupted for half an hour as an unidentified person threw a discarded bag on the pantograph of a train at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi station on Wednesday morning.

“The Panvel bound train which was scheduled for 9.28 was delayed for over twelve minutes as the local caught fire because a person threw a discarded bag on pantograph. Immediate rescue measures were taken, fire brigade reached on spot, and nobody was hurt. The rake was withdrawn and sent to car shed for safety reasons,” AK Jain senior PRO, central railway said.

The disruption happened at Vashi station and given the peak hours, there was commotion but as there is less traffic on Panvel route, not many commuters were affected.

Owing to the delay, many passengers opted to avail the bus service from the nearby Vashi depot, while a few others chose to wait until the train services resumed.

“I was not aware of the exact problem hence, I patiently waited for train to CSTM when I reached station, after inquiring few people I came to know about the issue, the train came after 15 minutes which was fully packed,” said Rahul Dasgupta, 29, a Vashi resident who had to travel to Panvel for work.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:15 IST