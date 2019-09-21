Man tries to extort ₹4L from Mumbai model using her videos

mumbai

A 30-year-old model from Goregaon recently filed a case against a man, said to be in his late 20s, for allegedly attempting to extort ₹4 lakh from her by using her objectionable videos.

The woman came across the accused in May last year, on an app. The accused claimed that he was employed with a firm in Saudi Arabia. “We began video calling each other regularly and he told me that he loves me and proposed to me. I too had fallen in love with him and agreed to marry him. When he asked me to send nude images, at first I got angry and denied to do so. But he asked me to trust him. As I believed that he’d be my future husband, I live-streamed my partially nude videos, which he recorded,” she told the police.

After having accessed the videos, the accused demanded ₹4 lakh from her. When she denied to pay, he forwarded the videos to her friends. One of her friends who received it, informed the woman about it, following which she approached the police.

The Bangur Nagar police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Senior inspector Shobha Pise said, “We are on the loo

