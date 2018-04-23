Man who stole 93kg silver from Mumbai jewellery shop arrested

Officers from the LT Marg police station arrested a Rajasthan native on Saturday who allegedly stole 93 kilograms of silver worth Rs37 lakh from his former employer’s shop.

The accused, identified as Buddha Ram Bishnoi, was arrested based on CCTV surveillance recordings.

According to police officials, Bishnoi and two others had broken into the jewellery shop on March 22 and robbed the silver stored there. Officials said although Bishnoi was not the mastermind of the theft, he was a part of the plan and execution as he was an ex-employee of the shop.

The complainant, identified as Manish Jain, owns a wholesale silverware shop in Zhaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai. He had told the police that he had two employees at any given time at the shop who order pure silver from Kolhapur and then sell it in the city through a courier company.

The police said that on March 17, Jain left the shop at 8.30pm. The main key to the shop was with him while one employee had a duplicate. In his complaint, Jain told police that on March 19, he got a call from one of his employees informing that the lock of the shop door was broken. When Jain went to the shop he noticed that 93 kg silver was missing from the locker. On checking the CCTV recordings, Jain noticed Bishnoi lurking around the shop before the theft. Based on Jain’s police complaint later, officials had been trying to trace Bishnoi and his accomplices. “Bishnoi had worked at the shop for three months and was then fired. However during that time, he must have made a duplicate key of the locker,” said an officer.

Investigating officers said Bishnoi was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are now on a lookout for the mastermind of the theft,” added the officer.