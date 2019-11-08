Mangroves at Panje hacked, says local

mumbai

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:00 IST

A week after the Bombay high court (HC) was told that Panje and Karanje fall under coastal regulation zone (CRZ), there are reports of mangrove destruction at the Panje wetlands. A complaint was filed on Thursday with the local revenue department. The district collector has been informed of the alleged destruction and a response has been sought before November 18, the next date of hearing in the HC.

On Thursday, Manish Bhoir of Panje village filed a complaint with the local revenue officer, claiming mangroves have been hacked in Panje. Bhausaheb Andhare, revenue officer (tehsildar), Uran, said, “The district administration has clearly been told the area is not a wetland. There are hardly any mangroves.” However, Bhoir alleged over a hectare of mangroves have been destroyed and shared images of the areas with HT.

Earlier this week, a team of officials from Raigad revenue department and City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco) had gone to Panje, but the village head (sarpanch) would not allow anyone to enter. “I accept there has been mangrove destruction at Panje by unknown persons over the last four days, but we are sure the area is not a recognised wetland,” said sarpanch Karishma Haresh Bhoir. She said the visiting officials were not allowed in because “the local police and Air Force have instructed us that there may be security issues”.

Last year, city-based activist Nandkumar Pawar had filed a petition in the HC, asking the holding ponds in Panje and Karanje be protected. Cidco, private companies and activists have been debating for over a year about what industrial projects may be allowed in these areas.

On November 1, the MCZMA told the HC that parts of Panje and Karanje fall under coastal zone regulation (CRZ) I.

Cidco has promised to increase security around the pond sites. “Any kind of mangrove destruction is a serious offence. Our team will assess the complaint and ensure violators are taken to task,” said Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment), Cidco.