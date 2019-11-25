e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

MBA aspirants find CAT 2019 questions similar to previous years

mumbai Updated: Nov 25, 2019 00:50 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Aspirants of Master of Business Administration (MBA) course, who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on Sunday, had little to complain about, as most found the paper moderately difficult and similar to the previous years.

After slot one of the exam ended in the afternoon, most students said the paper pattern was a replica of CAT 2018. “The Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was the only section which was a little difficult compared to last year, whereas the other two sections — Quantitative Ability and Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation (LRDI) sections were easy. We expect a drop in cut-offs in the VARC section, but overall the cut-off might marginally rise compared to last year,” said Gautam Bawa, vice president of Career Launcher, a coaching institute.

The second slot of the entrance test ended at 5.30pm on Sunday. Most students found the second slot slightly difficult compared to the first . “As the paper pattern remained similar to previous years, students shouldn’t have faced any problems. We expect the cut-off to be slightly better than last year,” said Kaushik Laskar, centre director for TIME, a coaching institute.

CAT is mandatory for admission to the postgraduate and other programmes in the 20 Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs) and other top-rated B-schools across the country. This year 2.44 lakh students registered for the exam , around 3,000 more than last year.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News