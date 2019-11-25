MBA aspirants find CAT 2019 questions similar to previous years

mumbai

Aspirants of Master of Business Administration (MBA) course, who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on Sunday, had little to complain about, as most found the paper moderately difficult and similar to the previous years.

After slot one of the exam ended in the afternoon, most students said the paper pattern was a replica of CAT 2018. “The Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was the only section which was a little difficult compared to last year, whereas the other two sections — Quantitative Ability and Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation (LRDI) sections were easy. We expect a drop in cut-offs in the VARC section, but overall the cut-off might marginally rise compared to last year,” said Gautam Bawa, vice president of Career Launcher, a coaching institute.

The second slot of the entrance test ended at 5.30pm on Sunday. Most students found the second slot slightly difficult compared to the first . “As the paper pattern remained similar to previous years, students shouldn’t have faced any problems. We expect the cut-off to be slightly better than last year,” said Kaushik Laskar, centre director for TIME, a coaching institute.

CAT is mandatory for admission to the postgraduate and other programmes in the 20 Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs) and other top-rated B-schools across the country. This year 2.44 lakh students registered for the exam , around 3,000 more than last year.