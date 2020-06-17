Medical exams may be held in August: MUHS

mumbai

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:36 IST

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Wednesday announced that medical examinations are likely to be held in August and that students would have the option of choosing an examination centre closer to their homes instead of their college.

The decision by MUHS will be applicable to around 24,000 medical and dental students in the state. The news has, however, not gone down well with students, most of whom are currently volunteering at different hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MUHS said summer 2020 examination is proposed to be held in August this year. “For the written and practical exams, if students want to change their examination centre to a college of their choice that is nearest to their current location, this will be made available,” said the statement. “However, the principal/dean of the college where the student is studying should get documents from such students to certify the hometown/location of the parents where the student has requested to appear for the exam,” it added.

According to the MUHS circular, students will have to compete the application process by June 24.

This decision comes less than a week after students approached MUHS seeking cancellation of the exams. They also sought an extension of the ₹5-lakh Covid insurance to students expected to appear for their exams from colleges that are currently treating Covid-19 patients. The university has taken up this matter with the state government.

“Most of us are currently working on field or in hospitals with Covid-19 relief work and are witnessing the situation first hand. If we have to give examinations from these same hospitals and colleges, the state should cover our insurances as we don’t want to put ours or the lives of our families in danger,” said a student.