Mercury down, pollution level up in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:44 IST

The city and suburbs both recorded a two degrees Celsius drop in day temperatures on Saturday, while air quality deteriorated significantly.

The maximum temperature (recorded during the day) in the suburbs was 32.7 degrees Celsius, while in south Mumbai it was 31.2 degrees Celsius, both the temperatures were 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature (recorded at night) in the city and suburbs was a degree Celsius above normal with Santacruz at 19.5 degrees Celsius and Colaba at 21 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was 254 (poor) on Saturday morning which fell to 243 (poor) by the evening. AQI on Friday was 244 (poor). Navi Mumbai continued to be the most polluted location with AQI of 371 (very poor). The pollutant-measuring indicator is expected to be 240 (poor) on Sunday. Light showers were also recorded from parts of Vidarbha region.