MNS chief meets WB CM to seek support for anti-EVM campaign 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, seeking her support for his campaign against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Thackeray invited Banerjee to his rally against the use of EVMs, on August 21. While Thackeray said she will join him, the latter said she could not commit, as she has some pre-scheduled programmes.

“I have met Congress’s Sonia Gandhi before and now Didi (Banerjee) to garner support to switch back to ballot paper. I have invited her, and she agreed [to come],” said Thackeray, after meeting Banerjee. He came down heavily on the use of EVMs, questioning its use, as other countries had abandoned the EVM system.

Banerjee also supported Thackeray, saying even she was against EVMs. “This is the question in everyone’s mind... He has invited me [for the morcha], but I have some programmes and I will confirm later,” said Banerjee.

On July 8, Thackeray met Sonia Gandhi at her Delhi residence on the same issue. Before his meeting with Gandhi, he visited the Election Commissioner and asked him to restore the ballot system in order to “restore faith of the electorate in democracy”. Before that, he had written to all political parties, asking them to come together oppose the use of EVMs.

