MNS chief worried nephew Aaditya will get credit for plastic ban, mocks Ramdas Kadam

The plastic ban enforced in the state has provided more platform for the politicking between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — which has opposed the ban’s implementation — and the Shiv Sena.

Environment minister Ramdas Kadam, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, said on Monday that MNS chief Raj Thackeray was afraid of his nephew Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who has played a significant role in bringing the plastic ban into effect.

Kadam claimed that Raj was scared his nephew would get credit for the idea of banning plastic in the state and implementing it.

This political jibe is being seen as a retort to MNS’ opposition to the hefty fines charged for carrying banned plastic items.

MNS has also put up hoardings in the city opposing the move.

“A few political parties… while accepting the ban, have objected to the penalty amount. But I wanted to ask Raj Thackeray when he started feeling afraid of his nephew. MNS is opposing the ban because Aaditya Thackeray has decided to ban plastic,” said Kadam.

“By opposing the move, the MNS chief is trying to defame Aaditya Thackeray. Actually, he [Raj] should have felt happy for him and pushed his own son [Amit Thackeray] into active politics,” Kadam said.