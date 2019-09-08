PM Modi puts 3 more Metro lines on track

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:38 IST

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections likely to be held in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated numerous projects on Saturday during his visit to Mumbai.

Along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Modi conducted the bhoomipujan for three Metro lines – Metro 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Nagar), Metro-11 (Wadala-General Post office), and Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja) along with the Metro Bhavan, the operational and control centre for all Metro lines in Aarey.

Modi also inaugurated the mock Metro coach for Metro-2A (Dahisar -DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex. He further inaugurated the Bandongri station on line 7 and unveiled a brand vision document for Maha Mumbai Metro.

Addressing the gathering at BKC, Modi said, “The government has done a lot to improve the infrastructure of the city in the last five years. Today, we have started work for projects worth more than ₹20,000 crore that will benefit everyone living in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).”

Modi said that the scale and speed at which work is currently being undertaken has not been seen or done previously. “Did anyone even imagine that the work, which has been stuck for decades, is progressing rapidly today? Be it the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Mumbai trans-harbour link or the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project – there are plenty of examples,” Modi said, stressing the importance of creating sustainable infrastructure.

“Today, Mumbai has only 11km of Metro network, which will increase to more than 325km by 2023-24. The biggest benefit will be for those who are travelling by the locals today,” Modi said, referring to the 11-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor implemented by the previous Congress-NCP regime.

On Saturday, Fadnavis said that the government plans to integrate the entire MMR via the Metro so that anyone travelling from one place to another in MMR reaches his destination within 60 minutes.

He said, “We are creating a green transportation system, which will carry one crore commuters by 2024. Mumbai will boast of the country’s largest Metro network and will also be the first city where the integrated ticketing services project will be implemented.”

After his Mumbai visit, the PM travelled to Aurangabad to inaugurate the 10,000-acre greenfield Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), part of the upcoming Mumbai-Delhi industrial corridor.

Modi also visited an exhibition of handicrafts by women’s self-help groups before addressing a large Mahila Sammelan rally. “I know the difficulties that women have to face to access water. Our government has launched Jal Jeevan mission and it has been decided that in the next five years we will spend ₹3.5 lakh crore on this water mission,” Modi told the women at the rally.

He mentioned that in the 1970s, Ram Manohar Lohia had pointed out two big problems faced by Indian women – toilets and access to water – but since then, no one had addressed these issues.

“It’s only us who decided to ensure that women get both, toilets and access to water. Marathwada will be a big beneficiary of this,’’ said Modi.

Outlining many of his government’s schemes, the PM said that women can withdraw ₹5,000 on zero overdraft charges from their Jan Dhan accounts and can also access loans of up to ₹1 lakh under the Mudra scheme.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 00:16 IST