More helipads, heliports likely to come up in MMR by year-end

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:10 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is likely to get more heliports and helipads by the end of this year.

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd. (MADC) on Wednesday invited expressions of interest (EoI) from government, semi-government agencies and private landowners for construction of helipads and heliports. The MADC, through the EoI, has asked bidders to submit various land documents that will be required to conduct a feasibility study to construct helipads in and around the city.

As of today, there are around five helipads in the city. They are situated at Juhu Airport, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Raj Bhavan and INS Kunjali.

A MADC official close to the development said, “Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have plans to come up with helipads for which MADC will act as a nodal agency. They might begin the construction work by the end of the year.”

Suresh Kakani, vice president of MADC, said, “We are preparing a master plan for construction of helipads in MMR. We will work as a facilitator for not only BMC and MSRDC but also private parties, which have required land available with them. We will begin the construction work as soon as we get a bidder.”

MSRDC had, in the first quarter of 2019, prepared a feasibility report and concluded that it was financially feasible for them to construct helipads in south Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. After BMC received a proposal for construction of helipads from the state aviation department, it is considering two locations — Worli or near Amarsons Garden — to construct helipads.

