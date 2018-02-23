MRI unit death in Mumbai: BMC’s probe report to be ready by next week

The probe report into the death of a 32-year-old man in the MRI unit of the BYL Nair Hospital will be submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Ajoy Mehta soon, elected representatives were told in the general body meeting on Thursday.

Deputy municipal commissioner (public health) Sunil Dhamne told HT the report will be submitted for approval within a couple of days. “I cannot share any details until the report is submitted and approved,” he said.

On January 27, Rajesh Maru, a Lalbaug resident, was sucked into an MRI machine at the civic-run hospital along with an oxygen cylinder. The police arrested three staffers, including a doctor from the hospital, on charges of death due to negligence. They were released on bail.

Councillors also demanded that all families that lose their breadwinners in such incidents should be compensated. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a compensation of Rs5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Questioning the delay, Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, “It has been almost a month since Maru’s death owing to irresponsibility and negligence of the hospital staff. The BMC has not submitted any result from the investigation. The family has not been compensated as promised.”

“The BMC should take care that such incidents are not repeated,” said Raja.