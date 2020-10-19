e-paper
Mumbai: 2 labourers dead, 5 injured on electrocution while fixing water pipeline leak in Kurla

The incident was reported at around 8 am and all the injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where Amol Kale (40) and Ganesh Ugale (45) were declared dead

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:00 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two labourers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) died and five were injured on being electrocuted while fixing leakage in a water pipeline in Kurla on Monday, according to the civic body’s disaster management cell.

The incident was reported at around 8 am and all the injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where Amol Kale (40) and Ganesh Ugale (45) were declared dead; the condition of the other five is said to be stable.

Ajay Rathore, chief engineer, hydraulics department, BMC, said, “We are investigating what caused the incident. It was our in-house labour.”

Electrical equipment, including dewatering pump, was being used in the repair work.

Also read: Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs

According to Vilas Shinde, senior police inspector of Nehru Nagar Police Station, “We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) for the incident and are investigating the matter. We will seek details from the BMC on the incident. We are yet to take statements of the victims. We will take any further action for investigation only after we have recorded their statements.”

The labour union, on the other hand, has alleged that an enquiry should be conducted into the incident as the labourers were forced to do the work of an electrician too while on field to fix water pipelines.

Mahendra Zankar, secretary of Municipal Kamgar Sangh, said, “We are demanding that an enquiry be ordered into the incident. Time and again, we have requested that electrician should also be sent wherever electrical work is involved, but here, labourers are forced to do electrical work.”

He added, “Labourers have to do repair work and also handle the generator, and this is unfair. We are demanding monetary compensation for the families of the deceased and also a job for a family member.”

BMC’s reaction to the Union’s allegations is awaited.

