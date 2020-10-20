e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack, bus hits signal, passengers safe

Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack, bus hits signal, passengers safe

Haridas Patel was driving a single-decker BEST bus, which runs on the Ghatkopar bus depot and Chembur’s Tata Power House route

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The bus hit the traffic signal after he lost control of the vehicle.
The bus hit the traffic signal after he lost control of the vehicle. (Sourced)
         

A bus driver working for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) suffered a cardiac attack in Mumbai on Tuesday while driving a vehicle.

Haridas Patel was driving a single-decker BEST bus, which runs on the Ghatkopar bus depot and Chembur’s Tata Power House route.

Patel, who suffered the cardiac arrest, lost control of the vehicle, when the bus was approaching Basant Park Signal in Chembur.

The bus hit the traffic signal after he lost control of the vehicle.

Fortunately, no passenger in the bus was injured.

Patel was rushed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

“He has regained consciousness and is feeling better,” said a BEST spokesperson.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In