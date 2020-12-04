e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: BEST to introduce 26 electric buses today

Mumbai: BEST to introduce 26 electric buses today

The buses have been procured under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME)-II scheme of the Central government, which promotes the use of electric vehicles in the country to curb pollution

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:30 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai, India - November 10, 2017: Maharashtra's first Electric Buses by the State Government in the presence of Aditya Thackeray at Wadala Depot in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - November 10, 2017: Maharashtra's first Electric Buses by the State Government in the presence of Aditya Thackeray at Wadala Depot in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will be introducing 26 electric buses in the city on Friday. This is the first phase of its plan to ply 340 electric buses in Mumbai by 2022.

The buses will be flagged off by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday afternoon.

The buses will include midi (smaller) and the conventional ones. The midi buses have a seating capacity of 31 and standing capacity for 12 while the conventional electric buses have a seating capacity of nearly 60 passengers and standing capacity for 20. Each of the buses can travel up to 200 kilometres (km) in a single charge.

The buses have been procured under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME)-II scheme of the Central government, which promotes the use of electric vehicles in the country to curb pollution. Under the scheme, BEST will procure a total of 340 electric buses by 2022.

The buses will be operated on all the routes, particularly on feeder and long-distance ones. BEST drivers were trained to operate these buses.

The first set of six electric buses was rolled out by BEST in 2017. The undertaking presently operates 38 electric buses on different routes in the city. BEST, which runs bus service in Mumbai, is the second largest mass transport system after suburban railways in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

tags
top news
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In