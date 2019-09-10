Mumbai businessman calls ex-staffer to pay her dues, rapes her, held

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:54 IST

Nagpada police arrested a 27-year-old Goregaon businessman on September 5 for allegedly raping his former employee.

The businessman has been accused of drugging the woman and leaving her in a brothel after raping her.

According to the police, the accused is a Goregaon (West) resident and runs a catering business.

The complainant used to work with him and had recently resigned. She had requested the accused to pay her pending dues, which he agreed to do.

The accused asked the woman to meet him at Andheri Metro station September 2 When she met him there, the accused asked her to accompany him to a beach on his two-wheeler.

“He then offered her some alcohol, and after she consumed the drink, the complainant began feeling dizzy. Around 1.30am on September 3, the accused took her to a room in Nagpada and when the complainant was in an inebriated state, he raped her,” said an officer from Nagpada police station.

The next morning, the woman found herself in a brothel in Kamathipura, from where she was able to flee.

She then approached the Nagpada police station, where a case was registered against the accused. The complainant was taken for a medical examination to Sir JJ hospital.

The police arrested the accused from his home on September 5.

“The woman was called at the police station, where she identified the man as the accused,” police said.

The accused has been charged with rape and abuse. The police also arrested a 45-year-old woman, who owns a brothel in Kamathipura, for allegedly renting the room where the woman was raped, to the accused for ₹200.

As the survivor has no relatives in the city, she has been sent to a shelter home in Kandivli, the police said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 23:54 IST