Mumbai civic body forms team to look into construction waste disposal

Following the Supreme Court order that lifted the stay on the construction of new buildings in the city for six months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a team of three senior civic officials to look into changes required in giving construction permissions. As per the new Supreme Court order, BMC can permit builders to carry on construction by imposing a condition in the preliminary permission (intimation of disapproval, or IOD). The condition is that debris shall be deposited at a specific site approved by BMC. In addition, the applicants will also have to submit bank guarantee between Rs5 lakh and Rs50 lakh.

“The team will draw up some guidelines regarding the implementation of the order. The construction permission will be first approved by the solid waste management department. The team will also form norms as per which bank guarantees will be taken,” said a senior civic official. As per rough estimates, around 700 new projects were hit by the high court order of banning new constructions in the city from 2016.

The BMC cannot permit construction unless landfill for dumping debris is located and the builder/applicant obtains a no-objection certificate from its owner for allowing debris to be deposited there. The team will also decide the landfill sites.

The high court ban two years ago was expected to improve waste management in the city. However, in the last two years, BMC’s achievement has been limited to reducing the amount of waste generated daily by 1,000 metric tonnes but not waste processing at the two landfills in the city. At present, to tackle the debris menace in the city, the civic body has two debris dumpers each in all the 24 wards that can be booked to pick up debris at a charge of around Rs350 per tonne. In addition, around 1,200 metric tonnes of waste is sent to Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds daily to cover the landfill — a preventive method employed after repeated fire incidents at Deonar.

The only debris recycling plant, which was planned in a 2.8 acre plot in Mulund, is a long way from being functional.