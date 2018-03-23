Mumbai civic body’s single window clearance system increased rate of construction approval to 75 %

The Mumbai civic body has launched a system to ensure speedy approvals to the building construction permissions, so as to curb corruption which occurs due to delays.

After the civic body launched a single window clearance system for online building approval and construction (OBAC), the rate of approval has increased to more than 75 per cent. In 2017, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also received four times the number of applications it had received in 2014 before the system was launched, said a civic official.

BMC on its auto development control regulations (Auto-DCR) portal received 5,073 applications for building construction approval last year. More than 75 per cent of all applications were approved in about 10 days. There were 1,169 applications in 2014 on the other hand, out of which only half of them received the approval, the official said.

Often the delay in granting various permissions to builders is seen as a major reason behind corruption, as builders pay bribes to get quicker approvals.

In the last one week, the single window clearance system has seen even more reforms. BMC has now added system-generated remarks or feedback from the different government departments it has integrated into the system. To ease the process even further, the system also has a fee calculator for applicants.

Under the ease of doing business, BMC had started integrating its different departments and state agencies like airport authority, tree authority, city survey office and sewerage to reduce the time needed to file proposals. It has integrated 22 such departments.

This has reduced the number of processes involved to get permissions from 37 to eight. Officials of the building proposal department said it has been issuing all no-objection certificates online since March 20.

“We are yet to integrate the environment cell, CRZ (coastal regulation zone) authority, railway and some other agencies. Now, a building can get occupation-cum-completion certificate within 60 days,” said a senior civic official.

Ajit Khatri, former president of Practicing Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA) has lauded the new construction permit system.

He said, “This is a good move. 90 percent of the applications received today are for redevelopment of buildings. However, there are some technical glitches in the system that need to be fixed, and more agencies which need to be integrated into the system.”