Mumbai civic body to start work on 120-crore Mithi treatment plant in May

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to install a sewage treatment plant in order to prevent untreated sewage water from flowing into the Mithi river is finally taking shape. The BMC will be starting work on the plant, which is a part of the Mithi River Rejuvenation Project, in May this year.

This comes days after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other high ranking officials including municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta were seen swaying to the tunes of the ‘Mumbai River Anthem’ in a video released online.

The song supports efforts to save the four rivers in Mumbai – Poisar, Dahisar, Oshiwara and Mithi.

Mithi river has been rated as the most polluted river. To treat effluents from sewer lines, the BMC will install a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Filterpada, Goregaon, at a cost of Rs120 crore. The plant will release eight million litres of treated sewage water every day.

The tenders to install the STP along 1,650m of the Mithi river have been invited. The BMC will take bidders till March 16, said civic officials.

Under the Mithi river rejuvenation project, the BMC will be carrying out work to clean the river and decontaminate it in four phases at a total cost of Rs671 crores. The first phase – installation of the treatment plant – will take two years to be completed, added an official.

Earlier the BMC was mulling over 11 STPs along the entire length of the river. However, since only 11km of the river embankment belongs to the BMC, the administration will be installing only one plant in that stretch.

According to chief engineer (sewerage project) Mahesh Thakur, under the rest of the phases, the civic body plans to create a network of sewer lines joining major storm water drains to the treatment plant and construct a sewer tunnel to remove sludge from the river. The sewerage project department said it still needs to get a nod from Mithi River Development and Protection Authority for the other phases.

To make the project a reality, the BMC had taken up a demolition drive to remove hutments along the river, last year. Deputy municipal commissioner (removal of encroachments) Nidhi Chaudhari said only 574 of the 1,397 identified hutments have been removed so far. “We have cleared the Filterpada area where the STP will be installed. Because of stay orders from court, many are still remaining,” said Chaudhari.