Mumbai college bars 105 FYBCom students from exams over low attendance

Citing low classroom attendance, a Kandivli college has barred 105 first-year Bachelor of Commerce (FYBCom) students from appearing for semester examinations that start today.

Officials from Kandivli Education Society’s (KES) Shroff College said of the students barred from giving exams, 75 have less than 50% attendance while the rest have an attendance rate between 50% and 60%.

“There were originally 200 students [with less than 60% attendance]. But after considering medical records of individual students and weighing the merits of allowing them to appear for examination, the list was finally brought down to 105 students. Most of these students have no medical records to justify their absence. For those who do, these records either pertain to the days they were actually present in college or don’t cover their absence sufficiently,” said Lily Bhushan, principal, KES Shroff College.

Last year too, the college had barred more than 100 FYBCom students from taking tests for low classroom attendance. When the students’ grievance redressal committee (SGRC) at the University of Mumbai (MU) directed the college to allow these students to appear for the exams, the college moved Bombay High Court (HC), which, in February, upheld the college’s decision.

KES Shroff College has set 60% as the cut-off rate of attendance for its students. “We have a legacy [of strict attendance discipline] since 1998,” the principal said.

Parents of the students have been requesting the college to let their children take the tests, but to no avail. “Why is the college being so harsh? It’s a degree college, not a school. All the other colleges allow low attendance,” said Dilip Panchal, father of a student.

The parents sought an intervention from the varsity and SGRC. While the former rejected the request, the latter asked the college to review its decision.

However, the college has refused to change its decision. “The SGRC has no locus standi to give a verdict in this matter. We reviewed the cases of individual students, but couldn’t find a single case where student could be allowed to appear for exams,” said Bhushan.

Last year, the court allowed Mithibai College, Vile Parle, to bar 97 TYBCom and 20 TYBA students from appearing for their final examinations.

However, on Tuesday, the court allowed three students of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Vile Parle, to appear for their BCom examinations despite low attendance, as one of them, a FYBCom girl, suffers from blood cancer, while two boys from SYBCom could not attend college as they were seriously injured in road accidents.

As per MU’s ordinance 6086, which lays down rules for attendance, a student can only be allowed to keep terms if he/she maintains at least 75% average attendance in lectures, practicals and tutorials. It also requires a minimum of 50% attendance for each subject. However, the principals and heads of the institutes and departments can allow an additional 25% absence.