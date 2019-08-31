Mumbai covers 99.4% of August average rainfall, Sept to kick off with showers

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:53 IST

The city is likely to witness an increase in rain activity this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions through the week, with heavy rain spells in isolated areas of the city and suburbs on Sunday.

Just 2.7mm short, Mumbai recorded 582.5mm rain till 8.30pm Saturday (August 31), against the month’s average at 585.2mm, covering 99.5% of the month’s average rainfall. While rain intensity increased marginally since Thursday, the month has seen fewer showers than July.

South Mumbai and the suburbs witnessed light to moderate overnight showers between Friday night and Saturday morning. While 5mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai between 8.30pm Friday and 8.30am Saturday, 4mm was recorded in the suburbs. Over the last 24 hours (8.30am Friday and 8.30am Saturday), 31.6mm rain was recorded in Colaba and 12.7 mm rain in Santacruz.

Panvel recorded the maximum rain in the state over the last 24 hours with 96.6mm rain followed by Alibaug at 66.1mm, Jalna (63mm), Ratnagiri (48.4mm), and Thane (7mm).

On Saturday, Santacruz recorded 8.5mm rain between 8.30am and 8.30pm while Colaba recorded 0.4mm.

“Southwest monsoon is active over the Konkan coast with the formation of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Arabian Sea, which is leading to light to moderate showers over Mumbai and some intense spells over Palghar and Thane,” said an IMD official. “With the formation of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal between Sunday and Monday, rain intensity is likely to increase from Tuesday onward.”

Independent meteorologists, however, said rain intensity is likely to remain low on Monday and should not affect Ganeshotsav proceedings.

“Intermittent light showers are expected during the first week of September for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Disruption in Ganeshotsav celebrations due to rainfall is not expected,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK. The maximum temperature on Saturday was below the normal mark while the night temperature was close to normal levels. The weather bureau has predicted cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain and heavy showers at isolated areas in the city and suburbs for Sunday.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:53 IST