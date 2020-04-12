e-paper
Mumbai Fire Dept uses mist blowing machine to disinfect Dharavi amid rising Covid-19 cases

Mumbai Fire Dept uses mist blowing machine to disinfect Dharavi amid rising Covid-19 cases

Dharavi area Sunday reported 15 more Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the locality to 43, the state health department said. There has been four deaths in the area.

mumbai Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:59 IST
Asian News International
Mumbai
Arial view of Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Arial view of Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Fire Department officials used Protector 600, an advanced level ariel mist blowing machine in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum area on Sunday to disinfect the locality, in a bid to curb the rising Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, as many as 134 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1895.

Out of the total cases, 113 have been found in Mumbai, 4 in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, with an increase of 918 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of the country’s novel coronavirus cases increased to 8447 on Sunday. Of these, 764 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.

MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
