Mumbai likely to feel the heat at 36 degrees Celsius from Thursday

The city’s air quality was ‘satisfactory’ on Wednesday as high wind speed — fuelled by rainfall activity over Gujarat and interior Maharashtra — did not allow pollutant particles to settle close to the surface. However, the temperature is expected to rise from Thursday, with mercury levels likely to touch 36 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was 100 (satisfactory) on Wednesday, and is expected to be 102 (moderate) on Thursday. Of the 10 locations in Mumbai where System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) records air quality, BKC was the most polluted with an AQI of 162, followed by Navi Mumbai at 153, Malad 126, Andheri 112, and Colaba 102 — all under ‘moderate’ category. The cleanest air was at Borivli at 47 (good). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed on Wednesday was 11-14km an hour, against the average of 8-10km an hour in April.

“Thundershowers across isolated areas within the Maharashtra and surrounding states have resulted in northwesterly winds moving at high speed over Mumbai. They have dispersed pollutants from the surface, allowing air quality to improve,” said SG Kamble, scientist, IMD Mumbai. “However, we expect a change in wind pattern from Thursday, leading to a spike in day temperatures.”

The maximum temperature in south Mumbai on Wednesday was 32.8 degrees Celsius and 33.1 degrees Celsius in the suburbs, both close to the normal mark. The minimum temperature in south Mumbai was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degree Celsius above normal and 25 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, 0.7 degree Celsius above normal. Humidity levels were also low. A clear sky is expected during the day on Thursday. It is expected to turn partly cloudy by the evening, with day and night temperatures expected to touch 36 and 25 degrees Celsius..

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 01:02 IST