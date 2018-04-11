Mumbai Marathon: Chennai-based CA raises Rs1.32 crore for charity, the highest this year

Sitting next to his wife, Sankara Raman, 55, a chartered accountant from Chennai, credits her for having stood by him while he is awarded the recognition of being the highest individual fund-raiser in Tata Mumbai Marathon this year.

Raman who suffers from muscular dystrophy, a genetic condition that interferes with the production of muscle protein, has raised Rs1.32 crore for NGO Amar Seva Sangam, which works for disability management. The total amount collected through charity is Rs34.36 crore. At Rs3.46 crore, NGO Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care was the highest fundraising NGO.

“People believe we need sympathy, but that’s not the case. We want people to understand our condition. The organisation we raised funds for works towards the same. We work for 15,000 people in southern parts of Tamil Nadu,” said Raman.

The couple has been raising funds since the first year of marathon, and have now become the highest individual collectors in the 15-year history of the event. “Every year, we collected funds individually. As I wanted to be the highest individual collector this year, my wife also collected funds for me,” Raman said.

He went on to add that he collected Rs9 lakh in the first year, and become the second highest collector last year. In 2004, he registered himself as a wheel-chair runner, but the event never took place. The same year, he campaigned for a marathon for the disabled, which was introduced the next year.