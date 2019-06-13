Mumbai may face water cuts for next two days

Adding to the ongoing water cuts, Mumbaiites may have to brace for inadequate water supply for the next two days, owing to a technical fault at Bhatsa Dam that occurred on Wednesday.

According to officials from the hydraulic department, the fault was in the release gate of the dam, which was repaired on war-footing basis. “The city will face some issue with water supply for the next two days until the supply stock released from the dam is standardised,” said an official from the hydraulics department.

Ashok Tawadiya, chief engineer of hydraulics department, said, “As of now, we cannot confirm any specific areas [where there will be water cuts], but the supply as a whole will be slightly affected.”

Abhijeet Samant, BJP corporator from Andheri, said, “Even though the civic administration says that the water cut is just 10%, unofficially citizens are facing up to 30-40% of water cut.”

Moreover, starting from June 16, BMC will hike water charges by 2.48%. According to the new tariff, water charges applicable to domestic users, like slums, will increase to ₹3.91 per 1,000 litres from ₹3.82, while that of societies and buildings will be revised to ₹5.22 per 1,000 litres from ₹5.09. Non-domestic users, such as non-trading institutions, will be charged ₹20.91 per 1,000 litres, up from ₹20.40, and commercial institutions will be charged ₹39.20 per 1,000 litres, up from ₹38.25.

The water charges have been hiked owing to an increase in maintenance, establishment, administrative and energy costs, said BMC officials.

Corporators have opposed the hike. Ravi Raja, leader of opposition and Congress corporator, said, “The hike might look minimal to one but we should also consider that currently there is water cut in the city. The BMC administration, hence, should have restrained from increasing the water charges in the city.”

