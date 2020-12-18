e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai NCB slaps notice to Karan Johar asking him to explain 2019 party’s video

Mumbai NCB slaps notice to Karan Johar asking him to explain 2019 party’s video

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:50 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Bollywood director Karan Johar was served a notice by NCB.
Bollywood director Karan Johar was served a notice by NCB.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to director-producer Karan Johar in connection with a video of a 2019 party organised by him which had gone viral.

A senior NCB officer confirmed the development and said that on Wednesday the notice was served to Johar and he has to respond to it by Friday. He need not have to physically come to NCB office and can send his say through someone.

NCB in September had received a complaint from Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanding a probe into the matter, claiming celebrities used drugs at the said party. The central office then forwarded the complaint to its Mumbai zonal unit for further action.

“To check the veracity of the video, the notice has been sent to Johar. We have not summoned anyone,” the NCB officer said.

HT tried contacting Johar, but he was unavailable for a comment. Text messages sent to his manager went unanswered till the time of going to print.

SAD national spokesperson Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB chief Rakesh Asthana in the alleged drug party organised at Johar’s house which was attended by several top Bollywood actors.

Sirsa on September 25 had also tweeted that the NCB could soon send summons to Johar in the drug-related case. However, NCB never summoned Johar.

NCB is already investigating the Bollywood-drug nexus case, after a drug angle surfaced in the investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

