e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police extends ban on drones, flying objects within city limits for another month

Mumbai Police extends ban on drones, flying objects within city limits for another month

Police said it is likely that terrorists or anti-social elements use these equipment to target VVIPs or to endanger public life or destroy public property or to cause law and order issues

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Mumbai police have issued an order banning use of drones, remote controlled micro- light aircraft, para-gliders within the city, stating that it is likely for terrorists or anti-social elements to use these equipment to target VVIPs or to endanger public life or destroy public property or to cause law and order issues.

The order copy states, “Whereas it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai police commissionerate to prevent probable sabotage through such drone, remote controlled micro- light aircraft, aerial missiles, para-gliders for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same.”

“Hereby the police order that no flying activity of drone or other thing shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai police commissionerate for the period of next 30 days i.e; from October 30, 2020 to November 28, 2020, except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in written by DCP (operations), “ the order reads.

Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police (Operation) said, “The said order is a routine order. There is a Section 144 CrPC order in place. It has just been extended.”

According to police officials, a few days ago, a helicopter pilot noticed an unidentified flying object about 100 feet above him just minutes after he took off. The incident took place at 9.30 am and the Air Traffic Control was alerted which in turn informed Mumbai police.

Suhas Raikar assistant commissioner of police, Santacruz division, said, “We received this information from our police control after which we alerted all the staff members and other police stations to find out if it was a drone. But we didn’t find anything.”

tags
top news
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In