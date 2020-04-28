e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police interrogate Arnab Goswami for 12 hours

Mumbai Police interrogate Arnab Goswami for 12 hours

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was interrogated by NM Joshi Marg police for 12 hours over his comments on Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Goswami had raised questions over Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar sadhu lynching incident. Several cases were filed across the country by Congress functionaries.

The NM Joshi police had sent two notices to Goswami regarding the interrogation by the Mumbai Police in connection with the multiple cases registered against him. Goswami accompanied by his lawyer Sujay Kantawala reached the police station at 9am on Monday. He was interrogated for 12 hours, said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Abhinash Kumar (zone 3) confirmed that Goswami was interrogated, but refused to share details about the questioning.

2 accused of attacking Arnab Goswami granted bail

Two accused arrested by NM Joshi Marg police for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife were produced in the court and granted bail on cash ₹15000 each. The accused Pratik Kumar Shamsunder Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade, both residents of Sion in Mumbai had attacked Goswami and his wife at midnight on April 22 in Lower Parel area while they were driving home from their studio. Goswami and his wife escaped unhurt in the attack.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news