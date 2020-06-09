e-paper
Mumbai reaches grim milestone of 50,000-plus Covid-19 cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release that 1,015 new coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 50,878.

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
The death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra’s capital increased to 1,758 with 58 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
The death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra's capital increased to 1,758 with 58 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
         

Ninety days after the first coronavirus positive patient was found in Mumbai, the number of cases in the country’s financial capital crossed 50,000 on Tuesday while the death toll reached 1,758.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release that 1,015 new coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 50,878.

The death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra’s capital increased to 1,758 with 58 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

904 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 22,942.

According to the BMC, the city has 26,178 active patients whereas 690 new suspected coroanvirus patients have been admitted at various hospitals.

The first coronavirus patient was found in the city on March 11 and the first death due to Covid-19 was reported on March 17.

