Mumbai’s 7 railway stations to get better infrastructure soon

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:33 IST

Passengers travelling by local train in the city can expect upgraded passenger amenities with the Indian Station Redevelopment Corporation (ISRDC) planning to include shopping complexes, cafes and hotels on the premises of suburban and outstation railway stations.

Improved passenger amenities, segregation of railway traffic with commercial spaces have been proposed at Kalyan, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Andheri, Dadar, Borivli, Bandra Terminus and Thakurli railway stations. If approved, ISRDC is likely to commence the development work at these railway stations within a year. It is also likely to carry out the development work at the outstation train terminus at Parel.

“Designs are being finalised for every railway station. Discussions with the Central and Western Railway are going on. On-ground work should start from next year,” said a senior ISRDC official, on condition of anonymity.

The development work will include segregation of areas for outstation and suburban local trains; construction of elevated decks for passenger movement; additional parking areas and new passenger waiting halls.

ISRDC also plans to create commercialised spaces at LTT, Kalyan, Bandra Terminus and Parel outstation terminus. These are expected to include shopping complexes and hotels inside railway station premises.

For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), ISRDC proposed constructing a heritage square outside the station, upgraded passenger amenities within the structure and remodelling CSMT’s yard. Railway Board held meeting regarding the proposal in New Delhi on December 10, where a detailed plan for the project was presented. The plan is pending approval.