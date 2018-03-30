Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar revamp: SBUT hikes rent for non-consenting tenants to move out

To speed up its cluster redevelopment project in Bhendi Bazar and to attract more tenants to join the scheme, the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) has almost doubled the rental amount and are now giving 2 years advance rent to the tenants.

This means that the tenants who move out from their homes will receive a cheque of Rs7.20 lakh from SBUT as rental income. This is being done on the recommendation of a special 16-member team, comprising senior professors from the Bohri community’s principal educational institute, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah.

According to Saifuddin Patnawala, who heads this special team, the main issue with the tenants was the monthly rental being paid to them after eviction. “We revised the monthly rent to Rs30,000 from the existing Rs15,000- Rs 20,000. In addition, we are also giving them this amount as advance rent for two years,” said Patnawala.

2,300 of the 3,200 tenant families have moved out while the remaining 900 have refused to vacate the premises. The coordination committee has started meeting these tenants to explain the benefits of the project and clear their apprehensions.

According to tenant Rizwan Patni, who deals in electronic items, this is the best rent offered in Mumbai. “We are getting a Rs7.20-lakh cheque as an upfront payment from SBUT. Until now, we were resisting moving out as the previous rents were low,” said Patni, a resident of Husseini Towers, a building which is over 80 years old.

The step has been necessitated after SBUT was taken to task after one of its buildings collapsed last year, claiming the lives of 34 people. According to Patanwala, this is a unique project. “We are convincing the people that this is not a commercial project and the only aim is to ensure good living standards for residents,” he added.

The ambitious cluster revamp project aims to beef up the infrastructure in the Bhendi Bazar area. The project, spread over 16.5 acres, plans to rehabilitate 3,200 residents and 1,250 commercial establishments in the area.