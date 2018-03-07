Mumbai’s first textile museum: JJ students submit design for musical fountain

The students of JJ School of Art, who have partnered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to design its ambitious textile museum at Kalachowkie, submitted their report to the BMC in a meeting on Monday. The report defines the design and technicality of the musical water fountain, which is part of the first phase of the construction of the museum. Last year, the BMC roped in the JJ School of Art as consultants for the construction of the textile museum. The students are preparing a vision document for the BMC, as well as helping to design the interiors of the museum.

A senior civic official from BMC’s heritage cell, which is overlooking work on the textile museum, said, “The document called request of proposal (ROP) has defined the design, technicality, feasibility of the water fountain, and outlines the level of expertise of the bidder who applies to construct it.”

“The technique of a musical fountain is complex, so it will need a level of expertise, which has to be predefined. Therefore, we were waiting for the ROP,” he added.

By next week, the BMC, along with student of the institute, will conduct a site visit to United Mills compound, the museum’s location. Tenders for constructing the fountain will be floated by the end of March.

The first phase includes the construction of an amphitheatre, a canteen and the musical water fountain.