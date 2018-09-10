Mumbai’s Santacruz to soon get a multi-sports complex, says BMC

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts in the city have a reason to celebrate. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) garden infrastructure cell plans to construct a multi-sports complex in Sambhaji Kridangan, Santacruz.

Spread across three acres – around 8,000 square metres – the complex is set to have outdoor sports facilities and a viewing gallery.

While the playground is currently being used by citizens, more than half of it remains unconstructed, a civic official said.

According to the proposed plan, the complex will include a gymnasium, volleyball court, kabbadi court, basketball court, cricket pitch, and jogging track. The sports facilities in the complex will be available to citizens for a nominal fee.

Kishor Kshirsagar, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The design for the complex is being prepared and tenders will be floated in another month. The entire complex is expected to be complete by 2019.”

Apart from building amenities, the contract will also include beautification of the area. A senior civic official said that this complex is intended to cater to citizens of Bandra, Mahim, Santacruz, Khar and Vile Parle. “Not everyone can afford membership fees of gymkhanas and clubs in this city. We are planning more complexes across the city so that common citizens get access to such facilities,” he said.

The cell has been tasked with identifying playgrounds and recreation grounds across the city that can be converted into sports complexes. These sports complexesare intended to give common man easy access to sports facilities, said Kshirsagar.

James John, member of Action for Good Governance and Networking in India (AGNI), said, “Along with allocating money for construction of the sports complex, the civic body should also allocate budget for maintenance. The city needs more such complexes, but proper maintenance needs to be carried out.”

