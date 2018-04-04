Mumbai to get railway heritage lane near CSMT

A heritage lane will soon come up near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It will be set up at the entrance of the station from P D’Mello Road. Heritage items that date back to British era Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GPIR) will be kept on display. Items include GIPR locomotives, CR electric loco, GIPR bell, old grouting machine, vibrating machine, concrete mixer, stone crusher, teak wood chairs of GIPR and old generator.

“Earlier, the plan was to build a selfie point. But we found the items more interesting and we planned to set up a heritage lane. The items that will be displayed have been collected over time,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, Central Railway (CR).

However, the deadline to complete the project remains undecided. In addition, a statue of Maratha king Shivaji will also be installed at CSMT entrance.

Other initiatives

Officials also announced that 288 escalators will be installed at various stations on CR by March 2019. The authorities have introduced digital payments at CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Thane stations, and plan to extend the service at five more railway stations.

“Passengers can pay using any digital mode, including e- wallets. The facility will soon be introduced at Ambernath, Kalyan, Dadar, Byculla and Matunga railway stations. CR has also decided to introduce a footfall counting mat to ascertain the number of commuters. The system was invented by a Nashik resident.

