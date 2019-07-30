Mumbai to get two pet crematoriums at Deonar, Malad

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 00:16 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised contractors for the construction of two new environment-friendly pet crematoriums in Deonar and Malad, to cater to pet owners in the eastern and western suburbs respectively.

The crematoriums will operate on compressed natural gas, as per the norms of the Central Pollution Control Board, and will be smoke and smell free.

As per the Bombay high court (HC) orders, pet crematoriums need to be set up inside an animal birth control centre, and BMC has identified a small plot inside the Ahimsa NGO’s veterinary centre at Malad. At Deonar, the crematorium will be housed inside the In Defence of Animals (IDA) centre.

Dr Yogesh Shetye, general director of the Deonar abattoir and BMC’s in-house veterinarian, said, “At each of the spots, we are going to install one cremation machine. At Malad, the machine will cater to small animals, and at Deonar, it will cater to small and large animals. The entire project will be completed in nine months.”

Each cremation machine will cost BMC ₹17 crore and will include operation and maintenance costs for five years.

The services will be available free of cost to pet owners who have BMC licences for their pets. Presently, BMC gives licenses to dog owners only. As for stray animals, the concerned NGOs will have to certify the death before using the crematorium.

Presently, Mumbai has one pet crematorium at the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (BSPCA) veterinary hospital at Parel, which charges at a nominal amount. There are private animal crematoriums across the city that are more expensive.

The civic body is also constructing a pet crematorium in Mahalaxmi and work on the same is underway.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 00:16 IST