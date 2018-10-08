Mumbai will come to a halt if north Indians stop work: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Mumbai will come to a standstill and its people will not even get food if the north Indian community in the metropolis decides to stop working.

However, the community should not be forced to take such a step, the Mumbai Congress president warned, without naming any individual or political party. He said the north Indian community has always expressed gratitude towards Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“It is the north Indian community which runs the lives of or shoulders the burden of the people of Mumbai,” Nirupam said at an event of north Indians in Nagpur on Sunday night.

Dissident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha also attended the event.

Nirupam said members of the north Indian community are supplying milk, newspapers and vegetables to the people of the megapolis, besides providing autorickshaw and taxi services.

“If the community decides to stop work for a day, life in Mumbai will come to a standstill. None will get roti (bread), vegetables, milk and auto, taxi, truck and tempo (services). It happens sometimes, but it should not be done. (The community) should not be forced to take such a step,” he added.

