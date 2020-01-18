e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Mumbaiites divided over plan

Mumbaiites divided over plan

mumbai Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:50 IST
Sagar Pillai
The decision to allow shops, malls and restaurants in the city to stay open 24x7 has received a mixed response from Mumbaiites. While some have backed the move, others have expressed concerns over security of people around these establishments, pointing out that a “proper standard operating procedure” needs to be put in place.

“Shopping malls and other such establishments can stay open all night, but places that do not have parking facilities will create chaos on nearby roads,” said Nayana Kathpalia, a citizen activist who lives in Churchgate. “Kala Ghoda, for instance, can’t have such place open during the night as the residential colonies around will get disturbed. This has to be a well-thought-out plan for a city like Mumbai, which is already reeling under traffic and parking woes.”

However,25-year-old Khushbu Chotalia, an MBA student from Mulund, said the move will ensure that there is a “sense of security” during the night as several people might step out. “Also, there is barely any place in the city to hang out after midnight. The only places that are open and serve food are star hotels, which are expensive,” she said.

Opposition party leaders, too, reacted to the decision seen widely as a brainchild of tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. “Urge Maha Govt to clarify full details about bar/pub/malls & eateries staying open 24X7. Peace, safety & security of Mumbaikars in residential areas is topmost priority. Any bar/pub/mall/eatery which is a security threat for residential areas or puts burden on police will be opposed,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar tweeted.

