Mumbaiites, love to jog at Yeoor Hills? Join the ‘plogging’ movement

As the government announced the ban on the use of plastic, citizens and joggers at Yeoor in Thane, have started the ‘Plogging’ movement.

The initiative asks joggers to collect plastic or trash inside the park while jogging at Yeoor, aiming to keep the surroundings clean.

Citizens have also been requested to be silent while collecting trash.

On April 1, the cleanliness drive will start from Yeoor gate to Patonpada. Around 50 volunteers will kick start the event.

The event has received around 80 registrations from citizens who are regular joggers at Yeoor Hills.

The initiative was started by two environment groups from Thane- Earthkids Humanity Foundation and Yeoor Environmental Society, both of which work on the conservation of nature in and around the city.

“Plogging is a workout trend that pretty much involves picking up trash while jogging. In Swedish, “plocka upp” translates to picking up, so you combine that with ‘jogging’ and you get ‘plogging’,” said Tarun Kumar, a retired Air Force officer and founder of Earthkids Humanity Foundation.

The trend of Plogging first started in the United States, and ever since, plogging groups have been popping up all over the world, such as Plogging Paris in France. “Now, it our turn to bring this concept to India, through Thane,” added Kumar.

“This is first activity of its kind being planned in Yeoor, which is a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Plogging is a simple initiative, which empowers everyone to help create cleaner, greener, and more beautiful communities.

“All you need is running gear and a bag to collect trash. This way, you are not only improving your own health, but of your local community too,” said Rohit Joshi, founder of Yeoor Environmental Society, Thane.