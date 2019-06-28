Mumbaiites to get respite from heat, can expect heavy showers today

The weather bureau has predicted moderate to heavy rain, with isolated spells of very heavy rain, from Friday in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). So far, the city has recorded 55% rainfall deficit in the suburbs and 70% in south Mumbai.

Between 8.30am on Wednesday and 8.30am on Thursday, south Mumbai recorded moderate showers (43.8mm) while light rain was recorded in the suburbs (4.1mm). While the weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba both recorded no rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday, there were scattered light showers across isolated areas in the city in the evening.

The weather bureau said rain intensity was likely to rise during the weekend. “This will be the first proper monsoon spell this season. Monsoon currents over the west coast are active with the presence of an offshore trough (a weather system), and a cyclonic circulation currently over north Konkan adjoining south Gujarat. Both weather systems are likely to pave the way for isolated spells of heavy rain while moderate showers are expected on Friday and the weekend,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also confirmed heavy to very heavy rains are expected along the Mumbai coast, Thane and Palghar areas in the north Konkan while strong monsoon currents in south Konkan would continue. “Rain intensity is likely to peak on Saturday. However, rainfall intensity is likely to reduce from Sunday (June 30) and thereafter till July 4, light to moderate showers are expected for Mumbai,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

Over the past 24 hours, several areas in south Konkan recorded heavy to very heavy rain, including Jaitapur (192mm), Malvan in Sindhudurg (181mm), Ratangiri (134mm), and Devgad (119mm).

On Thursday, maximum temperatures in south Mumbai fell close to the normal mark at 30.8 degrees Celsius while the suburbs continued to record a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees Celsius above normal. The night temperature in south Mumbai was a degree Celsius below normal at 25 degrees Celsius while the suburbs recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.

